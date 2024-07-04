Internal differences grow within ruling BJP in Puducherry

Amid growing internal differences with the BJP in Puducherry, a section of BJP MLAs and independent legislators backing the party, have left for Delhi to seek the intervention of the party central leadership in fixing responsibility for the recent Lok Sabha poll defeat of Puducherry Home Minister A Nammassivayam.

A section of BJP leaders had also given calls to replace Puducherry unit president V. Selvganabathy. A few leaders even called on Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan to complain about the style of functioning of ministers in the AINRC-BJP coalition government in UT.

On Monday, three BJP legislators- A John Kumar, his son Richard John Kumar, P.M.L Kalyanasundaram, Independents supporting BJP in Assembly, M. Sivasankaran, P. Angalane, Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok and nominated MLA belonging to the party K. Venkatesan left for New Delhi. The delegation met BJP president J.P Nadda.

On Monday evening, the delegation had called on Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was overseeing party affairs at a time when defectors from other parties, especially Congress made a beeline to saffron party that ultimately led to the government formation in alliance with AINRC after the 2021 Assembly elections.

“We have explained to the Union Minister the reasons for the defeat of BJP candidate. The failure of the party to win the Lok Sabha seat even after fielding a senior leader and Home Minister needs serious introspection. The Opposition has been making allegations on mismanagement and we have failed to counter it in a convincing manner. With the present state of affairs in the government, it will be difficult for us to win the trust of voters in the 2026 Assembly polls,” said a legislator who is part of the delegation which called on Mr Meghwal.

Earlier, a delegation of legislators had met the Lt Governor on June 29 to share their misgivings about the style of functioning of Ministers in the AINRC-BJP government. They had also sought intervention in appointing Chairman of autonomous bodies and corporations.

Sources in the government said after the MLAs met the Lt Governor, Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy had a meeting with Mr Selvaganabathy and expressed his strong displeasure over the comments made by Independent legislator Mr Angalane after the meeting with Lt Governor.

In a video, Mr Angalane was heard making serious charges of corruption and mismanagement in the cabinet. Though Mr Selvaganabathy tried to dissociate from the remarks made by an Independent legislator, the Chief Minister expressed his strong disappointment over the legislator’s conduct.

Before the legislators’ meeting with the Lt Governor, BJP member and Civil Supplies Minister A. K Sai J Saravanan Kumar had also met Mr Radhakrishnan to complain about mushrooming culture of restobars in Puducherry.

Sources said the Chief Minister was also not appreciative of the move by Mr Kumar to take up the issue pertaining to excise policy matter with the Lt Governor when the subject was handled by him.

According to an old-time BJP member, there are several factions within the party in Puducherry now. The authority of the Mr Selvaganabathy himself has been questioned by the former president V. Saminathan after the electoral loss in Lok Sabha polls, he said

“The seven members who are now camping in New Delhi are either aiming for key positions in autonomous bodies or laying the ground for another round of defections as most of them are migratory birds of Puducherry’s political sphere. There are serious issues with governance and party organisation but the legislators are not aiming for any course correction,” the old timer said.

