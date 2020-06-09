Internal assessment in place of exam

PUDUCHERRY

09 June 2020 23:18 IST

Pondicherry University has announced that students of even semesters (except final semester/year) of affiliated institutions, who are supposed to write semester examinations during April/ May 2020, will be assessed for results based on internal marks and continuous internal assessment during the semester.

A circular said there would be no university examination for students of lower semesters. This assessment is applicable only to the regular papers offered during the even semester (except final semester/year) and not applicable to arrear papers.

The dates for arrears examinations would be intimated in due course. Existing criteria and regulations are to be followed for award of internal marks, the circular said.

