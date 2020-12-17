PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 17 December 2020 11:24 IST
Intermittent rains lash Puducherry
Education Department declared holiday for high schools on Thursday.
Intermittent rains lashed Puducherry on Wednesday night.
The region recorded 113 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said a Revenue Department official. The Education Department declared holiday for high schools due to the rain on Thursday.
There were minor inundations in low-lying areas such as Chellan Nagar, Pavanan Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square, Reddiyarapalayam, Mudaliarpet and Villianur.
