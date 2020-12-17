Intermittent rains lash Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

17 December 2020 11:24 IST

Education Department declared holiday for high schools on Thursday.

Intermittent rains lashed Puducherry on Wednesday night.

The region recorded 113 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said a Revenue Department official. The Education Department declared holiday for high schools due to the rain on Thursday.

There were minor inundations in low-lying areas such as Chellan Nagar, Pavanan Nagar, Indira Gandhi Square, Reddiyarapalayam, Mudaliarpet and Villianur.