Inter-state transport services suspended: Puducherry CM

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Sunday announced that all inter-State transport services including government and private buses will be suspended till March 31.
Talking to reporters here, he said that the government had decided to suspend all inter-State transport services till the end of this month.
However, goods and essential services are exempted.
Mr. Narayanasamy said that the government had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prohibit gathering of four or more persons in streets or thoroughfares or in public places with effect from 9.00 p.m. on Sunday till March 31.
He also thanked the people of Puducherry for their overwhelming support to the Janata Curfew. “We are following in letter and spirit all the directives of the Union Government,” he said.
