Intensive vaccination camps to reach out to 2-lakh population

L-G directs authorities to vaccinate 1 lakh persons during two week-long drives

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday said intensive vaccination camps would be organised to reach out to an estimated 2 lakh population that remained unexposed to COVID-19 vaccination before the Deepavali festival.

Addressing the media after visiting the vaccination camp at the Government Primary School, Melsathamangalam, the Lt. Governor said she had directed health authorities to target vaccinating at least one lakh persons across multiple session sites in each of two week-long drives.

The Union Territory would attain 100% coverage of its population with at least single dose, if the remaining 2 lakh persons could be vaccinated with their first dose, she said.

Ms. Soundararajan called upon those still unvaccinated against COVID-19 to get their jab immediately in the wake of experts suggesting that the virus could become endemic to some vulnerable regions.

Ms. Soundararajan pointed to the view of some experts that COVID-19 was likely to transition from a pandemic to endemic which meant that it would remain active in certain pockets for years to come.

“Those who are putting off getting a jab thinking that the virus was going away are mistaken and they can become a risk group that will keep spreading the infection in the community,” the Lt. Governor said.

She emphasised the importance of heeding the empirical evidence showing that over 97% of ICU admissions involved patients who were unexposed to vaccines.

She pointed out that Melsathamangalam was on the verge of getting its population vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID. Of the 33 persons yet to take a vaccine dose, about 15 had medical reasons while others were post-COVID patients who had deferred vaccination.

The PHC area had about 250 persons who were yet to receive vaccination. “We have made arrangements to send teams to administer vaccines at their homes,” she said.

The Lt. Governor said the government hoped to be granted some time for organising the local bodies elections with proper reservation norms when the Madras High Court takes up hearing on the related petition on October 21.

Citing the difficulties to hold the election forthwith, the government has sought some time and if it was permitted by the Court, it would clear the way for getting the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) lifted to facilitate implementation of welfare schemes, she said.