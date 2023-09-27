ADVERTISEMENT

Intensive healthcare campaign held as part of Ayushman Bhava in rural areas

September 27, 2023 08:08 am | Updated 08:08 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An intensive healthcare campaign was organised in Ariyur, Keezhur, Sivaranthagam, Melsathamangalam and Anandhapuram as part of the Ayushman Bhava (September 17 - October 2) campaign jointly implemented by the Puducherry and Central Governments.

According to a press release, a host of government agencies joined the health department in providing 100% coverage of households for a set of services including basic disease screening.

The preliminary screening targeted non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancers (oral, cervical and breast cancers), maternal and child health and anaemia besides presumptive examination for TB. One of the goals of the campaign was to achieve 100% coverage for the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana by October 31.

