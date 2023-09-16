Intensive healthcare campaign gets under way in Puducherry from today

September 16, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The administration has put in place arrangements to deliver multiple components of the Centrally-administered ‘Ayushman Bhava’ (September 17 – October 2) campaign that aims to saturate all healthcare services in every village/ town with last-mile coverage, District Collector E. Vallavan said on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Collector said that during this period, a host of government agencies will join the health department in providing 100% coverage of households for a set of services, ranging from basic disease screening to

The preliminary screening will target non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and cancers (oral, cervical and breast cancers), maternal and child health and anaemia besides presumptive examination for TB, for which the screening schedule will extend to December 31, he said.

One of the goals of the campaign was to achieve 100% coverage for the Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana by October 31. Ayushman cards will be distributed to all beneficiaries. Blood donation camps and organ donation enrolment drives are also part of the campaign period, the “Seva Pakhwara”.

As envisaged by the Government of India, the ‘Ayushman Bhav’ initiative will involve a set of interventions including ‘Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0’ (speedy issuance of insurance cards) and ‘Ayushman Sabhas’ (to spread health awareness and availability of treatment facilities).

In addition to environmental hygiene operations in hospitals, CHCs and PHCs, it is proposed to present the Ayushman Grama Panchayat award to the village that best maintains sanitation hygiene.

According to the Collector, no case has been reported so far in the Union Territory, including Mahe, adjoining Kozhikode district in Kerala that saw an outbreak of the virus.

He appealed to pilgrims visiting Sabarimala in the days ahead to maintain social distancing and masking. Anyone developing fever or symptoms such as sore throat or joint ache should seek treatment at a healthcare facility without delay, he said.

About the surge in dengue infections, the Collector pointed out that during the rainy season, it was particularly important to avoid freshwater collecting in any kind of containers in homes and premises to prevent breeding of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

On the culture of cut-outs and banners, the Collector advocated a consensus among political parties to eliminate the practice once and for all.

“We will take the lead in convening a consultative meet on this issue with political parties. My only appeal to them (parties) is to designate leaders empowered to pledge a commitment to do away with political cut-outs for party functions”, Mr. Vallavan said.