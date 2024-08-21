ADVERTISEMENT

Intensive awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS

Published - August 21, 2024 11:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy launched an intensive awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pondicherry AIDS Control Society (PACS) has rolled out a two-month intensive campaign to raise public awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, at a recent event, formally launched the Intensified IEC Campaign 2024 and released posters with communication material for the prevention awareness campaign relating to the twin health challenges.

The Chief Minister also flagged off a students’ awareness rally in this connection.

Annibal Kennedy, MLA; Sharat Chauhan, Chief Secretary; M. Raju, Health Secretary and PACS chairman; G. Sriramulu, Health Director, and Chitradevi, PACS programme director, were among those who participated.

Over the next two months, the initiative, which is spearheaded by the National AIDS Control Organisation, will feature a mobile publicity van and cultural teams with folk artistes for the campaigns that will cover more than 180 villages/towns in Puducherry and Karaikal.

More than 800 students from various colleges participated in the launch event. An awareness session featuring television and theatre artistes was held to educate students on HIV/AIDS and STDs.

Through the nation-wide intensive communication outreach, NACO aims to enhance the knowledge levels of general population and equip masses with information about HIV & STIs. The effort focuses on propagating awareness on a range of topics such as routes of transmission, high-risk behaviours and prevention strategies, stigma and misconceptions, and promotion of safe sexual behaviours, especially condom advocacy. The campaign is also raising awareness about the national toll free AIDS Helpline-1097.

