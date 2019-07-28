Integrated helpline commissioned

An integrated emergency response centre with a single helpline number 112 was inaugurated at the Police Training Complex on Friday.

All the existing emergency response numbers 100 (police), 101 (Fire and Rescue Services), 108 (ambulance) and 181 (women and child care) have been integrated into the unified number 112. The facility was set up using ₹3.23 crore allocated under the Nirbhaya Fund.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy inaugurated the emergency response centre.

He inaugurated a cyber forensic lab-cum-training centre built under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme of the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and funds allocated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry has sanctioned ₹1.62 crore to the Union Territory to set up the laboratory.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a traffic management centre. The centre has been set up with technical assistance from the Institute of Road Traffic Education.