Insurance scam busted in Chidambaram, one held

The District Crime Branch police busted a ₹23 lakh insurance policy scam with the arrest of an area manager of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in Chidambaram on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the accused R. Balaji, 27, area manager of the insurance firm in Chidambaram, had claimed ₹23 lakh in insurance through falsifying identities and documents of customers.

Balaji created over 300 fake documents by forging documents for identity and address proofs of customers, the official said.

Senior officials of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance in Chennai carried out verification and stumbled upon the scam.

A case was filed with the DCB police based on a complaint lodged by senior officials of the insurance firm.

The District Crime Branch police arrested Balaji from his house in Chidambaram and recovered two laptops and a printer from his possession.

He was produced before a local court and remanded in custody.