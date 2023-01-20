Institutions evince interest in college’s green model

January 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Efforts are under way to replicate the urban forestry initiative of the Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC) in the educational campuses.

As part of this, representatives of higher education institutions, such as the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Government Veterinary College and Karaikal Women’s Polytechnic College, have visited TGASC on the instructions of the Directorate of Higher Education and launched preliminary greening work in their respective campuses, a press note from the college said.

Joining the line of various organisations that have taken a leaf out of the TGASC book, a group of students of Sri Kanyaka Parameshwari Women’s College, Chennai, recently undertook a tour of the sylvan premises.

They surveyed the eco-friendly environs that features open-air class rooms, rare species of trees and plants.

Sasi Kanta Dash, TGASC Principal, also explained to the visitors how the campus serves as a habitat for rabbits, ducks, doves, pigeons, butterflies and honeybees.

The students, who were led by the college vice principal PB Vaneetha, were eager to green their own campus on similar lines, the TGASC said.