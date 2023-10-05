Institution organises sensitisation programme on choice-based credit system

October 05, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A day-long sensitisation programme on choice-based credit system (CBCS) and Academic Bank of Credits was recently conducted by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Institute of Health Professions Education (IHPE) of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

A press note from SBV said the programme was conducted as a part of the capacity augmentation programme (CAP) series - Quality Orientation Programme recently.

Carounanidy Usha, Director, Accreditation, and Co-ordinator of IQAC emphasised the importance of aligning the curriculum to the CBCS and integrating the students’ mark list into the ABC.

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, SBV Vice-Chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth and M. Shivasakthy, IHPE Director addressed students.

Prakash Kumar Pandey, Manager, NAD-Digilocker, National e-governance Division, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Pritam Pradhan, State Coordinator, (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry), NAD-Digilocker, dwelt on various facets on a unified approach to upload the marksheets / transcripts to the Academic Bank of Credits. This would further help in enabling credit accumulation in the student’s ABC account that will facilitate credit transfer and credit redemption later universally, speakers said.

S. Kuppuswami, Executive Director, Vivekananda Educational Institutions, Tiruchengode, led a session on the need for CBCS, its implications and inherent challenges in its implementation.