Installation art to raise awareness on ocean conservation

June 01, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An art installation of the ‘Matsya Avatar’ recreated from recycled waste has been put up at Vaithikuppam beach as part of raising awareness about ocean conservation.

H. Shanmugam, the artist, has used arecanut plates and bowls and brooms for the installation of a large fish model.

The installation seeks to serve as a reminder that the cause of ocean conservation is best served by leading an eco-friendly lifestyle.

The public art project was planned to stir up a people’s movement around environment and culture ahead of World Oceans Day falling on June 8, said Kirti Chandak, artist-founder of TASMAI, a centre for arts and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.