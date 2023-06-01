ADVERTISEMENT

Installation art to raise awareness on ocean conservation

June 01, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Matsya Avatar recreated by artist Shanmugam at Vaithikuppam beach in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An art installation of the ‘Matsya Avatar’ recreated from recycled waste has been put up at Vaithikuppam beach as part of raising awareness about ocean conservation.

H. Shanmugam, the artist, has used arecanut plates and bowls and brooms for the installation of a large fish model.

The installation seeks to serve as a reminder that the cause of ocean conservation is best served by leading an eco-friendly lifestyle.

The public art project was planned to stir up a people’s movement around environment and culture ahead of World Oceans Day falling on June 8, said Kirti Chandak, artist-founder of TASMAI, a centre for arts and culture.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US