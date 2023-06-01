HamberMenu
Installation art to raise awareness on ocean conservation

June 01, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Matsya Avatar recreated by artist Shanmugam at Vaithikuppam beach in Puducherry.

Matsya Avatar recreated by artist Shanmugam at Vaithikuppam beach in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An art installation of the ‘Matsya Avatar’ recreated from recycled waste has been put up at Vaithikuppam beach as part of raising awareness about ocean conservation.

H. Shanmugam, the artist, has used arecanut plates and bowls and brooms for the installation of a large fish model.

The installation seeks to serve as a reminder that the cause of ocean conservation is best served by leading an eco-friendly lifestyle.

The public art project was planned to stir up a people’s movement around environment and culture ahead of World Oceans Day falling on June 8, said Kirti Chandak, artist-founder of TASMAI, a centre for arts and culture.

