Inspector-Sub Inspector quarrel video goes viral on social media

A video showing an Inspector and Sub-Inspector of police quarrelling over examining a petition submitted by the latter’s wife went viral on social media on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Monday. Prabhu, sub-inspector of police attached to Cheyyar police station in Tiruvannamalai district had a property dispute with his mother and sister staying in Naduveerapattu near here. He had sent his wife Sasikala, to Panruti, to file a complaint against his family members accusing them of demanding dowry.

Panruti All Women Police Station Inspector Vanaja had reportedly told the complainant that she would look into the issue. However, Prabhu called the Inspector on her mobile demanding she take “immediate” cognisance of his wife’s complaint.

He later went to the police station and questioned Ms. Vanaja over the delay in examining the petition against his family. A quarrel ensued between the duo and police personnel in the station tried to intervene. The video of the quarrel was recorded by the sub-inspector and it went viral on WhatsApp.

A senior police officer said that Prabhu had instigated his wife to lodge a complaint against his mother and sister as he was not given a share of their property. Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav has written to Prabhu’s superiors in Tiruvannamalai detailing the events that occurred at the station.