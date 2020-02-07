Puducherry

Inspector in Villupuram suspended following murder at petrol bunk

The suspension order was issued as the inspector had failed to closely monitor the activities of a history-sheeter who is the main accused in a murder that took place a few days ago

Three days after the manager of a petrol bunk in Thiru Nagar in Villupuram was murdered, Inspector of Villupuram town police station Robinson, in whose jurisdiction the main accused resided, was placed under suspension.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Santhosh Kumar, issued the suspension order to the Inspector as the officer had failed to closely monitor the movement and activities of the main accused Azhar, a history-sheeter of Villupuram.

Police sources said Azhar’s name was in the list of history-sheeters coming under the station’s jurisdiction. He had several cases pending against him in various police stations and was absconding. Police said there was no serious follow up action on Azhar, an initiative that could have potentially prevented the murder.

The victim, S. Srinivasan, a resident of Panruti in Cuddalore district was working as a manager at the fuel station. An armed gang in a car had rushed into the office room and hurled three country-made bombs at Srinivasan and hacked him to death on Tuesday.

