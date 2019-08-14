Inspector faces suspension

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Villupuram Range, Santosh Kumar has suspended Inspector Sundaresan attached to the police control room in Cuddalore district on the charge of allegedly conniving with a bootlegger involved in smuggling of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL).

According to police sources, the Inspector’s name cropped up following the arrest of a bootlegger Samuthirakani, 48, of Sankarapuram, during a vehicle check at the Unnamalaichetty check-post here, on Monday.

A police team was conducting vehicle checks at Unnamalaichetty on Monday evening when they signalled a car coming from Puducherry to stop. However, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

The police arrested Samuthirakani who was in the vehicle and recovered 144 bottles of IMFL and 30 litres of arrack from her possession.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that Inspector Sundaresan was driving the vehicle. Samuthirakani confessed to her alleged involvement in smuggling the contraband. Based on an enquiry, the DIG suspended Sundaresan, police sources said.