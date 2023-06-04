ADVERTISEMENT

Inspection of vehicles owned by educational institutions concludes

June 04, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day inspection of all vehicles owned by educational institutions to ascertain their fitness before the commencement of the academic year concluded at the Mettupalayam truck terminal on Sunday.

Officials from the Transport Department checked the fitness of vehicles, work experience of drivers, and maintenance of vehicle records for the second consecutive day.

According to an official, a total of 177 vehicles belonging to various educational institutions in Puducherry were inspected. Of them, 112 were found to have complied with all road safety norms. The rest have been asked to re-appear for inspection at the Regional Transport Office after installing tracking devices, he said.

The vehicles were checked mainly to ascertain whether they have adhered to the Supreme Court guidelines on road safety.

