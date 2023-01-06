Innovators, inventors, faculty and students participate in meet on healthcare Intellectual Property Rights

January 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

About 100 innovators, inventors, faculty and students from the healthcare vertical across the country participated in the recent HIPRACON, the third annual conference of the Health and Intellectual Property Rights Academy (HIPRA), hosted at the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

HIPRACON aims to encourage and advance the knowledge, study and practice of healthcare Intellectual Property Rights.

The third national conference was on the theme ‘IP and Youth Health Care Innovating for a Better Future’.

The conference provided a platform for innovators across India to present their inventions, innovations to various stakeholders.

Opening the conference, S. C. Parija, SBV Vice-Chancellor, and HIPRA founder president, dwelt on how an innovation ecosystem can be established in healthcare higher education institutions to promote knowledge and encourage healthcare IPR.

The conference hosted five experts who elaborated on various accepts of IPR in the healthcare settings, various inventions in healthcare sector and the process of registering the invention or innovation at various government organisations to the budding innovators and inventors.

During the meet, 10 inventors presented their prototypes under the competition category.