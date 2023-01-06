ADVERTISEMENT

Innovators, inventors, faculty and students participate in meet on healthcare Intellectual Property Rights

January 06, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

HIPRACON, the third annual conference, provided a platform for innovators across India to present their inventions, innovations to various stakeholders

The Hindu Bureau

SBV Vice-Chancellor S.C. Parija felicitating P. Karthikeyan, organising chairman of HIPRACON, a meet on healthcare IPR. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

About 100 innovators, inventors, faculty and students from the healthcare vertical across the country participated in the recent HIPRACON, the third annual conference of the Health and Intellectual Property Rights Academy (HIPRA), hosted at the Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

HIPRACON aims to encourage and advance the knowledge, study and practice of healthcare Intellectual Property Rights.

The third national conference was on the theme ‘IP and Youth Health Care Innovating for a Better Future’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The conference provided a platform for innovators across India to present their inventions, innovations to various stakeholders.

Opening the conference, S. C. Parija, SBV Vice-Chancellor, and HIPRA founder president, dwelt on how an innovation ecosystem can be established in healthcare higher education institutions to promote knowledge and encourage healthcare IPR.

The conference hosted five experts who elaborated on various accepts of IPR in the healthcare settings, various inventions in healthcare sector and the process of registering the invention or innovation at various government organisations to the budding innovators and inventors.

During the meet, 10 inventors presented their prototypes under the competition category.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US