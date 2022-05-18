Innovation hub to guide research by young minds

About four years after it was sanctioned to Puducherry, an innovation hub was launched at the Dr. Abdul Kalam Science Centre and Planetarium in Lawspet on Wednesday to complement various initiatives to promote scientific temper in school children and youth. The ₹1.50-crore innovation hub, which is the first of its kind in the Union Territory and the region, will provide an open platform for school students and youth to engage in innovative and creative activities apart from providing opportunities for hands-on experimentation in science and technology. Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan formally launched the innovation hub in the presence of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and S. Selganabathy, MP on the occasion of International Museum Day observed worldwide to raise awareness about the importance of cultural exchange, enrichment of cultures and development of mutual understanding, cooperation and peace among people. Rajeev Verma, Chief Secretary, R. Smitha, Secretary (Science, Technology & Environment) and K.A. Sadhana, Director, Visveswaraya Industiral and Technological Museum (VITM), Bengaluru also participated. The innovation hub, which was allotted in 2018 to the Puducherry Council for Science and Technology by National Council of Science Museums (an autonomous organisation under Ministry of Culture), is equipped with facilities including a Discovery Hall, Hall of Fame, Idea Lab, Thod—Phod-Jod (break & remake) corner, Kabad Se Jugad (build from scrap), Idea Box and Design Studio. The innovation hub is the new feather in the cap of the two-storeyed Dr.AKSCP which was established in collaboration with NCSM in May 2015. A popular destination for school students, the planetarium is equipped with a Marine Science Gallery, Children Activity Corner, 100 seater auditorium, Fun Science gallery in the first floor and a 50 seater planetarium with 8 metres dome The cost of establishing the hub is shared between PCS&T, Government of Puducherry and NCSM, Kolkata, Government of India on 50:50 ratio. Besides, the Operation and Maintenance estimate for the hub for three years is about ₹45 lakh (₹15 lakh/ year) which will also be shared equally by the State and the Centre. Though the bhoomi pooja for construction of Innovation Hub at the planetarium, Lawspet, was completed on September 5, 2019, the work was interrupted due to Covid-19 pandemic. The project work was executed by VITM. According to the S&T Council, it is also proposed to establish a Space Exposition Centre, Innovation Hub and Digital Planetarium in Tirunallar, Karaikal. Land to an extent of 4.25 acres under Tirunallar Temple Town Project was transferred to the Department of Science Technology and Environment on ‘No Profit No Loss’ basis from the Puducherry Tourism Department. The proposal for financial assistance as per the revised guidelines of NCSM for the Innovation Hub and 8-metre dome Planetarium project awaits clearance from the Culture Ministry. The total project estimate will be ₹16.7 crore which will be equally borne by the Centre and State. The Council has also obtained in-principle approval from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, for the establishment of Patent Information Centre (PIC) in the Union Territory with a financial assistance of ₹1.75 crore. This will boost up the growth of Intellectual Property Rights for the economic benefit of the State. The major objectives of the centre is to spread awareness about the importance of Intellectual Property Rights among scientists, researchers, students, faculty, industrialists and entrepreneurs, the Council said.