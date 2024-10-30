The Atal Incubation Centre - Pondicherry Engineering College Foundation (AIC-PECF) at Puducherry Technological University (PTU), with the support of the Directorate of School Education, has launched an initiative to impart innovative pedagogy to senior teachers in government schools.

As part of this, a two-day workshop was organised recently to train a batch of 120 teachers from 75 government schools across Puducherry, with additional live streaming for participants in schools in Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam.

The workshop on “Nurturing Innovation in Our Classrooms” aimed to introduce innovative teaching methodologies to senior teachers from government schools, focusing on fostering problem-solving skills at the grassroots level, the AIC-PECF said in a press note.

The workshop also provided a platform for teachers to engage with new teaching tools and methodologies that can be seamlessly integrated into their everyday classroom routines.

Inaugurating the event, V.G. Sivagami, Joint Director, Directorate of School Education, noted that the workshop marked a critical step toward empowering teachers with the necessary tools to foster innovation in their classrooms.

R. Sundaramurthy, Executive Director of AIC-PECF and Dean, Centre for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research at PTU, said the workshop reflects the goal to build an educational ecosystem where creativity and critical thinking thrive.

According to V. Vishnu Varadan, CEO of AIC-PECF, the programme aimed at instilling a culture of innovation in classrooms across Puducherry, would be a continuous engagement with the school system.

A. Senthil Kumaran, co-founder, The Learners Confluence, who served as resource person for the programme, covered topics such as the need for innovation in schools, frameworks for innovative teaching, problem identification and definition, and hands-on group activities featuring live case studies.