Initiative to combat malnutrition in U.T.

Chief Minister calls upon leveraging lessons learnt from managing pandemic to tackling other maladies

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Monday called for leveraging the lessons of containing the COVID-19 pandemic in managing other maladies. Launching an initiative to combat malnutrition in partnership with Vitamin Angels India, a public health non-profit organisation, working to improve nutrition and health outcomes in low-resource settings worldwide, Mr. Rangasamy said during the COVID-19 pandemic, frontline health workers had displayed courage, determination and dedication in providing tremendous service to the public and saving valuable lives. “Going forward, the lessons learnt from the pandemic need to be leveraged for other existing health-related priorities”, the Chief Minister said. Mr. Rangasamy said while Puducherry continued to improve on critical health and nutrition indicators, especially those associated with the children, further capacity building would help bridge the remaining gaps ensuring every child has a healthy future. Through such support, the government would bring in world-class expertise and strengthen our existing nutrition programmes to build a prosperous, healthier and happier Puducherry, he said. As part of the collaboration to prevent malnutrition and child mortality in the Union Territory, Vitamin Angels India will extend technical assistance to frontline health workers in the form of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of vitamin A and Albendazole in addition to comprehensive training of frontline health workers on implementation of nutritional programmes including, safe and effective delivery of vitamin A and deworming to eligible children. Pankaj Verma, Vice President, Vitamin Angels India said Vitamin Angels works closely with stakeholders and governments across the country to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development and eliminate malnutrition among children. “Our focus in Puducherry would be towards capacity building of the frontline workers and facilitating procurement and delivery of vitamin A supplements and deworming tablets to strengthen the nutrition programmes of the Government of Puducherry,” he said. In the last 12 years, Vitamin Angels India has supported various states and Union Territories to complement the governments’ efforts in improving nutritional service delivery, particularly ensuring last mile access in hard-to-reach areas and addressing the needs of the most vulnerable groups. It has been working with governments of Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur and Ladakh. A press note from the organisation noted that the NFHS-5 data highlighted the progress made by Puducherry on key health indicators. In particular, the Union Territory has taken remarkable strides in ensuring better health outcomes for children under-five. The percentage of underweight children has reduced from 22% to 15.3% (NFHS-4 to NFHS-5). Similarly, progress has been made on wasting (23.6% to 12.4%) and stunting (23.7% to 20%). The child mortality rate has dropped from 16.2% to 3.9%. The data indicated that the Union Territory remains on track to achieve 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Vitamin Angels India will support the government’s efforts to reach all children under-five across Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam districts with evidence-based nutrition interventions, the press note said.