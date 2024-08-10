ADVERTISEMENT

Initiate contempt proceedings against U.T. administration for not adhering to ban on displaying banners, Puducherry Chief Judge requests Madras High Court

Published - August 10, 2024 12:44 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Judge of Puducherry writes to Registrar General of the Madras HC, urging it to pull up the administration; he says display of unauthorised hoardings has become a perennial issue in U.T.

Rajesh B Nair
Chief Judge of Puducherry T. Chandrasekaran has requested the Madras High Court to initiate contempt proceedings against the Puducherry District Administration for its failure in complying with the ban on erection of unauthorised hoardings, banners and cut-outs.

In a letter to the Registrar General of the Madras High Court on August 7, the Chief Judge pointed out that the display of such materials for publicity by political parties and supporters of politicians had become a “perennial issue” in the Union Territory. It required immediate action against the authorities who “do not” have the inclination to adhere to the Madras High Court directions, he said. He cited articles published in The Hindu on the violation of the court order, and said: “The publication of The Hindu newspaper, dated August 5 and 6, portraying the utter violation/defiance of ban orders are submitted herewith for your perusal...,” the letter read.

The court had issued orders on October 10, 2021, and April 28, 2022, banning display of unauthorised flex boards, banners, hoardings, arches, and cut-outs, among others, in public places in the Union Territory. The Chief Judge further noted in the letter that owing to the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on August 4, his supporters and industrialists had decked up the whole town with banners. He also drew the attention of the court to the decision of the District Administration in withdrawing a WhatsApp number for residents to lodge complaints pertaining to erecting unauthorised hoardings. The number was withdrawn, citing “administrative reasons”, he said.

“It is requested that necessary contempt proceedings be initiated against the Puducherry District Administration forthwith to avert road traffic accidents, avoid imminent threat to the precious lives of pedestrians, safeguard the interest of the public and maintain the Rule of Law,” the letter read.

When the violation become rampant, the judge had issued a direction to the Collector in February this year to comply with the High Court order. “If any violation is noticed, it will be brought to the attention of the High Court for initiation of contempt proceedings,” he had said.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
