Puducherry

Info cell for COVID care to be set up

An information cell will be set up to ensure coordinated COVID-19 management by police, health and other departments.

A press note from Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said the Director of Health would share a daily status report with a list of officers.

“This will enable full and complete exchange of information between police and health departments concerning patients etc for the benefit of dealing with COVID issue holistically,” Ms. Bedi said.

Police officers have also been instructed to ensure percolation of information to beat staff on the ground.

