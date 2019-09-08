Inflow drops at Bhavani Sagar reservoir

The inflow at the Bhavani Sagar reservoir, which was around 10,000 cusecs on Saturday morning, dropped to 5,500 cusecs in the evening.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 5,594 cusecs, while the discharge was 850 cusecs in the Arakankottai – Thadapalli canals, 500 cusecs in the Kalingarayan canal and 2,300 cusecs in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The water level stood at 95.83 feet as against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, while the storage was 25.58 tmc as against a capacity of 32.80 tmc.

Officials of the Public Works Department said that due to a drop in rainfall in the catchment areas, the discharge from the Pilloor reservoir in Coimbatore district also dropped over the course of the day. They added that the average inflow on Friday was 7,500 cusecs while on Saturday, it was around 6,000 cusecs. The discharge for irrigation stands at 3,650 cusecs; the water level continues to be around 95 feet, they added.