Infection rate falls to 0.49% in the Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

13 January 2021 01:39 IST

Puducherry registers one more COVID-19 death and 18 new cases

Puducherry recorded one more COVID-19 death while new cases fell to 18 on Tuesday.

A 38-year-old male patient with hepatic co-morbidities died in Jipmer, taking the overall toll in the Union Territory to 639.

The toll in Puducherry is 522, followed by Karaikal (64), Yanam (45) and Mahe (eight).

Of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,637 tests, Puducherry accounted for 10, followed by Karaikal and Mahe, where four cases each were reported.

After the discharge of 28 patients, there were 293 active cases in the Union Territory. Of these, 129 are in hospital and 164 under home isolation.

The test positivity rate was 0.49%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 97.58%.

The cumulative number of tests undertaken by the Health Department aggregated to 5,21,149 samples, of which 4,78,069 returned negative.

Five test positive

Cuddalore district reported five fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the district’s tally up to 24,810.

The death toll rose to 284 after an 80-year-old man died of the disease at a private hospital in Tiruchi.

While 24,437 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 58.

In Villupuram district, four persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 15,084. Kallakurichi district reported two positive cases, taking the overall count to 10,839.