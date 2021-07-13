Infection rate falls below 2% in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

13 July 2021 00:00 IST

81 fresh COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported in the Union Territory

The Union Territory reported two COVID-19 deaths and 81 new cases as the infection rate fell below the 2% mark on Monday.

Puducherry and Karaikal recorded one death each to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,771.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,411), Karaikal (223), Yanam (104) and Mahe (33).

Advertising

Advertising

Puducherry accounted for 63 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 4,214 tests, followed by Karaikal (6), Yanam (1) and Mahe (11).

The test positivity rate was 1.92%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.33%.

With 171 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 1,413. Of this, 246 patients were in hospitals and 1,167 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,19,057 cases against 1,15,873 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 13.90 lakh tests administered so far, over 11.88 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the total number of persons vaccinated in the Union Territory aggregated to 5,92,907.

So far, 37,530 healthcare workers, 22,942 frontline staff and 4,23,271 members of the public have been vaccinated across the Union Territory.

Cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district on Monday reported 81 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the district’s tally to 59,020.

The district saw 57,288 recoveries, and 839 were active cases.

In Villupuram district, 52 persons tested positive, taking the total number of cases in the district to 43,171.

Kallakurichi district reported 66 positive cases, taking the tally to 28,104.