Industry-Institute interface for varsity students

It is time the youth of India understand the depth data science holds and the magic it can create, says Vice Chancellor

December 15, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh inaugurated the Industry-Institute Interface programme for 2022.

Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh inaugurated the Industry-Institute Interface programme for 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Department of Statistics of Pondicherry University has launched the Industry-Institute Interface Programme (IIIP) for 2022.

The Department has been organising the IIIP for the benefit of postgraduate and research students since 2017, a press note from the University said.

Formally commencing the programme, Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh highlighted the rapid changes that has taken place in the last few years in the field of statistics, which in turn, was helping in the analysis and prediction of the future. It is time for the youth of India to understand the depth that data science holds and the magic that it can create, he said.

R. Ramakrishnan, Director, Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Government of Puducherry, Kiruthika, Professor and Head, Department of Statistics, P. Tirupati Rao, Dean, Ramanujan School of Mathematical Sciences, V. S. Vaidyanathan and R. Vishnu Vardhan, associate professors and programme coordinators participated.

Industry experts from YUBI, Novo Nordisk, Atal Incubation Centre, Reliance Life Sciences, Happiness and Success Academy, Ford Motor Company and University of Cincinnati, USare participating in the three day IIIP event, the University said.

