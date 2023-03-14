Industry bodies welcome Puducherry Budget

March 14, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Various industry organisations have welcomed the annual Budget presented by Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Assembly.

Chairman of CII, Puducherry, A. Joseph Rozario said the proposal to set up an Information Technology Park with the assistance of Software Technology Park of India will attract major IT companies to the Union Territory.

“Revival of commercial cargo handling operations and small ship repair activities at the Port will help not only in economic growth but also aid in creating more job opportunities. CII is interested in collaborating with the government in conducting roadshows to explore new business avenues in the Union Territory,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice chairman of CII V. Shanmuganandam said the decision to procure 70 e-rickshaws and 25 smart buses for public transportation under Smart City project would reduce environmental pollution and improve local mobility.

The Sedarapet Industries Association also welcomed the Budget. In a joint statement, the association president G. Thiruppathy and secretary M. Nandakumar said the Budget would certainly give a fillip to the growth of industry in the region.

“With the announcement of additional land being available for industrial growth in Sedarapet, we look forward to the estate becoming a hub of industrial activity,” the statement said.

President of All Pondicherry Plastic Traders and Manufacturers Association S. Babu said the announcements in the Budget to have a new Industrial Policy, conduct investors’ meet and decision to increase subsidy up to ₹5 crore are all welcome steps.