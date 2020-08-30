Industry associations in Puducherry demand extension of moratorium

The Consortium of Puducherry Industries Association (COPIA) has appealed to the Union Government to extend the moratorium for repayment of various loans and the validity of relief measures up to December 31.
In a memorandum addressed to Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari, COPIA president R. Mananathan said the Centre had taken various proactive steps to keep the hopes and aspirations of the industries alive.
This included moratorium on repayments and restructuring payments for non-performing companies.
While the above measures had helped MSMEs to a great extent, their validity was only till August 31, he said. “With no end in sight to the pandemic, the industries are still continuing to be under stress. The economy has also not looked up leading to slump in growth,” he added.
The MSME sector, in particular, continued to face liquidity crunch due to supply chain disruption, migrant labour problem and demand pick up, Mr. Mananathan said. Under these circumstances, if the moratorium came to a close without being extended, many MSMEs would have no other option but to close operations permanently.
“This will result in huge unemployment and affect the supply chain of large industries. Therefore, the Centre should extend the moratorium till December 31 to help the MSME sector,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath