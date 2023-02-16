Industry association demands new industrial policy

February 16, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A delegation from the Puducherry Industrialists Association on Wednesday met Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and sought his intervention in framing a new industrial policy, taking into consideration the plan of action initiated by States and other Union Territories to attract investment.

The members submitted a detailed memorandum to the Chief Minister listing ten demands for the cabinet to consider as measures to arrest the slide in industrial activity following migration of industries to the rest of the country, and due to the closure of textile mills. The delegation requested the government to take a decision on reimbursement of SGST by the Industries Department for new industries for five years or to the value of actual investment made, provision for concessional power tariff as given by Daman and Diu administration, and exemption from property tax for 10 years.

Urging the government to take a cue from neighbouring States on concessions for entrepreneurs, the delegation urged the government to ensure 35% investment subsidy without any ceiling, 50% concession of approval charges levied by Puducherry Planning Authority and reimbursement of stamp duty.

The government should also study the Industrial Policy of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments. Both the governments ensure online clearance for projects within 21 days, the memorandum said.

“Administrative delay for approval causes enormous hardship to those interested in setting up ventures. It delays commencement of production, sales and puts the burden of additional interest payment on them. The officers should be made accountable for the delay,” the memorandum said.

The memorandum also highlighted the difficulties faced by industrialists due to dependence on other States for supply of raw material and finding market.