Puducherry

Industries should make use of local people: Narayanasamy

Exit of migrant workers has created a huge demand for workforce, he says

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday said the industries in the Union Territory should fill vacancies arising out of the return of migrant workers to their home States with local people.

In an audio message to media, the Chief Minister said hundreds of migrant workers had gone back to their home States in the recent days. The exit of workers had created a huge demand for workforce in industries, the Chief Minister said.

“I have appealed to the industries to utilise the opportunity to provide jobs to local population. They have also agreed to consider our request,” the Chief Minister said.

The government was also willing to facilitate availability of workforce from Tamil Nadu, he said.

Reiterating his opposition to the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said his government would not allow it to impose its decision on the U.T.

Extending support to the ongoing agitation launched by the employees of the Electricity Department, the Chief Minister said the Centre cannot take a “unilateral” decision on a subject which was in the concurrent list.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 5:48:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/industries-should-make-use-of-local-people-narayanasamy/article31748819.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY