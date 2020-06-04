Industries should make use of local people: Narayanasamy

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Thursday said the industries in the Union Territory should fill vacancies arising out of the return of migrant workers to their home States with local people.

In an audio message to media, the Chief Minister said hundreds of migrant workers had gone back to their home States in the recent days. The exit of workers had created a huge demand for workforce in industries, the Chief Minister said.

“I have appealed to the industries to utilise the opportunity to provide jobs to local population. They have also agreed to consider our request,” the Chief Minister said.

The government was also willing to facilitate availability of workforce from Tamil Nadu, he said.

Reiterating his opposition to the Centre’s move to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory, the Chief Minister said his government would not allow it to impose its decision on the U.T.

Extending support to the ongoing agitation launched by the employees of the Electricity Department, the Chief Minister said the Centre cannot take a “unilateral” decision on a subject which was in the concurrent list.