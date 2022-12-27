Industries called upon to voluntarily adopt safety culture at work sites

December 27, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

P. Priytarshny, Director, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, has called upon industries to voluntarily adopt a safety culture at the work sites.

Addressing the Annual Safety Conference hosted recently by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry, Ms. Priyatarshny pointed out that while industries were generally following a lot of best practices on safety, health and environment to be compliant with policy and statutory regulations, ideally, safety consciousness should be integral to the work culture of an organisation.

“Though the government is monitoring safety and other compliances in the industry, all the employees should have self-consciousness and discipline to follow various safety norms at their workplace and outside the factory by wearing helmets and following road discipline, etc,” the official said.

N. Ramesh, Member Secretary, DSTE, G. Sreenivasan, Medical Superintendent, ESI Hospital, K. Ilango, Divisional Fire Officer, Fire Services, M. Namasivayam, District Fire Officer (Retired), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department and representatives of The Institution of Fire Engineers, U.K. were among the speakers who shared insights on various safety and compliance measures.

S. Sureender, chairman, CII Puducherry and A. Joseph Rozario, vice chairman, also spoke on the occasion. The conference focused on the topics such as trending EHS norms and organisations’ responsibilities in the new era, transferrable EHS Best Practices, safety in manufacturing and service industry.

Industry experts from Danfoss, Blue Star, Indian Oil Corporation, Asian Paints, Eaton Power Quality, Ford Motor, Chemfab Alkalis, Lucas TVS made presentations on various EHS best practices and its advantages for the growth of the organisation, the CII said.