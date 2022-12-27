HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Industries called upon to voluntarily adopt safety culture at work sites

Annual safety conference was hosted recently by the Confederation of Indian Industry in Puducherry

December 27, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
P. Priyatarshny, Director, STED, addressing a recent safety conference hosted by CII Puducherry.

P. Priyatarshny, Director, STED, addressing a recent safety conference hosted by CII Puducherry. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

P. Priytarshny, Director, Department of Science, Technology and Environment, has called upon industries to voluntarily adopt a safety culture at the work sites.

Addressing the Annual Safety Conference hosted recently by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Puducherry, Ms. Priyatarshny pointed out that while industries were generally following a lot of best practices on safety, health and environment to be compliant with policy and statutory regulations, ideally, safety consciousness should be integral to the work culture of an organisation.

“Though the government is monitoring safety and other compliances in the industry, all the employees should have self-consciousness and discipline to follow various safety norms at their workplace and outside the factory by wearing helmets and following road discipline, etc,” the official said.

N. Ramesh, Member Secretary, DSTE, G. Sreenivasan, Medical Superintendent, ESI Hospital, K. Ilango, Divisional Fire Officer, Fire Services, M. Namasivayam, District Fire Officer (Retired), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department and representatives of The Institution of Fire Engineers, U.K. were among the speakers who shared insights on various safety and compliance measures.

S. Sureender, chairman, CII Puducherry and A. Joseph Rozario, vice chairman, also spoke on the occasion. The conference focused on the topics such as trending EHS norms and organisations’ responsibilities in the new era, transferrable EHS Best Practices, safety in manufacturing and service industry.

Industry experts from Danfoss, Blue Star, Indian Oil Corporation, Asian Paints, Eaton Power Quality, Ford Motor, Chemfab Alkalis, Lucas TVS made presentations on various EHS best practices and its advantages for the growth of the organisation, the CII said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.