Industrialists want govt. to expedite process for utilisation of land at Sedarapet and Karasur

The Puducherry government has planned to use the vast stretch of land lying idle in Sedarapet and Karasur villages for development of industrial activity.

Industrialists want the territorial administration to expedite the process for utilisation of around 750 acres of land for industrial activity in Sedarapet and Karasur villages.

The land acquired over a decade ago in both the revenue villages for setting up a Special Economic Zone had been lying idle with the Industries Department.

After a long wait, the Centre had on October 25, informed the administration its decision of according permission for using the acquired land for industrial activity either through Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited or any government agency.

The MHA in its communication had laid certain conditions in case of transferring the land to PIPDIC. One of them being that the Corporation should not use the land for any other purpose other than for industrial use. The progress of use of land should be regularly communicated informed to the MHA, the communication to the Chief Secretary had stated.

“The Centre’s decision has come as a major impetus to improve the industrial climate in the region. The government should not repeat the mistake it did for land acquisition to establish the SEZ. The permission for SEZ was not accorded as the land was not contiguous. So, we lost more than a decade and now permission has been given to utilise the area for industrial activity. The process should be transparent and undertaken in a professional manner so that we can build up the momentum again,” a top Industrialist told The Hindu.

According to him, the Union Territory has lost a good part of the decade in improving the industrial scenario due to a multitude of factors. It has around 9,240 small scale industries, 191 medium scale industries and 77 large scale industrial houses. The units together employed around 1,09,395 workers. The small scale units alone employ around 78,891 workers.

As per the national-level indices, the Union Territory fared poor in terms of Ease of Doing Business Index (EoDB). The region was placed in the 27th position amongst 36 States and Union Territories

While on the Innovation Index, Puducherry ranked 4th among Union Territories, the region ranks 29th and 4th among Union Territories when it comes to Export promotion Index.

The data available with the government also showed that the Union Territory could only gain Foreign Direct Investment of ₹5. 97 crore between October 2019 and September 2020. The share of exports to State’s GDP was only about 6.4%.

The drug formulations, bulk drugs, intermediates and biological products are the main stay of exports, followed by electric machinery, iron and steel products and auto components, said a senior official.

“The utilisation of the 750 acres of land for industrial activity should be a well thought out plan taking into consideration our potential. A competent agency should be roped-in to guide the government in promotion and development of the land. The development of the existing industrial estates should also be taken up,” the industrialist said.

Secretary of Sedarapet Industries Association Nandakumar said the availability of such an extent of land would give a fillip to the industrial activities in Puducherry. The site has a strategic advantage of being close to the National Highways. It has a good eco system for industrial growth, he added.

While welcoming the decision of the Centre to utilise the land, chairman of CII, Puducherry chapter S. Sureender said the development of the land would help in the expansion of existing industries and also to attract new entities.

The government, as promised should consider, establishing a pharma park. The availability of the land would speed up the process to form a pharma cluster.

Similarly, clusters of automobile and IT sectors should be planned which would help in attracting major industries and their related suppliers and logistics, the chairman said.

“Outright sale and long-term lease could be planned so that investment made by the industries on their infrastructure could be justified. We also need to appoint a nodal agency to create a road map for the next 5 years. The government should also plan an investors meet in the Union Territory,” Mr. Sureender said.