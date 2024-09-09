ADVERTISEMENT

Induction ceremony of B.Tech batch held at Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College

Published - September 09, 2024 11:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Shankaranarayanan Viswanathan, TCS vice-president, and other dignitaries at the induction ceremony held recently at SMVEC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The induction ceremony of a new batch of B.Tech first-year students was recently held at the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC) which is celebrating its silver jubilee year.

The chief guest at the event, Sankaranarayanan Viswanathan, vice-president of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Chennai, underscored the importance of students developing an understanding of modern technology and avenues of its applicability. He advised the students to work on the four aspects -- learning, communication skills, discipline and relationship building -- to further career and individual development.

M. Dhanasekaran, chairman and managing director, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Education trust (SMVET) and Chancellor of Takshashila University, urged students to enhance their skills to align with technological developments.

SMVEC director-principal V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy outlined the various courses offered, infrastructure,, international certifications and placement opportunities.

R. Vimalraj, TCS campus hiring lead; K. Narayanasamy Kesavan, SMVET secretary; D. Rajarajan, treasurer; Nila Priyadharshini, member; S. Jayakumar, Controller of Examinations; and S. Malarkannan, prinicipal, Sri Manakula Vinayagar Institutute of Technology, were present at the event.

