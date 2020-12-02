Puducherry

Indonesian envoy calls on L-G, Narayanasamy

Courtesy call: Agus P. Saptono, Consul General of Indonesia, with L-G Kiran Bedi in Puducherry.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Mumbai Agus P. Saptono called on Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday and discussed several areas of cooperation.

After the meeting, the Lt. Governor said both sides looked forward to cultural exchange programmes once post-COVID normalcy is restored.

The Indonesian Consul General also called on Chief Minister in his chamber in the Assembly.

According to Mr. Narayanasamy, the discussions centred on mutual cooperation for investments, industrial development and trade.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 11:47:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/indonesian-envoy-calls-on-l-g-narayanasamy/article33234758.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY