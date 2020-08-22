Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute gets additional manpower

The government has approved the appointment of additional manpower at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, who, along with officials, visited the wards to inspect facilities and enquire with patients at the designated COVID-19 hospital, said 38 junior residents, 50 nurses and five lab technicians would be recruited shortly to the institution.

The Minister had also directed the hospital administration to increase its bed capacity.

Currently, the hospital has 400 beds for COVID-19 treatment and 106 of them have oxygen facility. Besides, 25 beds in the ICU are kept apart for seriously-ill COVID-19 patients.