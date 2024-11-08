Indigo to commence flight operations from Puducherry on December 20

Indigo Airlines has announced its decision to start scheduled flight operations from Puducherry Airport on December 20.

K. Rajasehar Reddy, Director, Puducherry Airport, Airports Authority of India, in a release, said initially the airline has proposed to operate flight services from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The private player will be deploying the smaller ATR-72 type aircraft for its services from Puducherry, he said.

“The AAI aims to provide the passengers with greater convenience, affordability, and seamless travel experience. With scope of connectivity to multiple destinations, Indigo offers endless opportunity to the commuting passengers travelling to various cities and countries across the globe. The flight operations will also help in the development of the Union Territory’s tourism sector,” he said.

The government had requested Indigo to explore opportunities of starting services to other sectors, including connecting Puducherry to other places in the South, said an official.

Puducherry was being provided air connectivity by private operator, SpiceJet, operating daily services to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. However, the operator temporarily stopped services from Puducherry in March, this year.

