Indigo team inspects Puducherry airport

April 25, 2024 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry airport will, in all likelihood, resume flight activity within the next two months, with private carrier, Indigo, showing interest in providing air connectivity to the Union Territory.

A team from Indigo headed by Drishti Dalmi, Assistant Manager, Projects, Airport Operations and Customer Services visited Puducherry on April 16 to get a first-hand account of the facilities available at the airport to explore viability of commencing flight operations.

“The team conducted a feasibility study to start operations from July. They have requested the airport management to allocate space to set up office and other logistical support. We have provided them all details and agreed to consider their request,” Puducherry Airport Director, Rajasekhar Reddy told The Hindu.

To take the proposal to commence flight operations further, Mr. Reddy said another team from Indigo would visit the airport next month to assess air safety and airside operations.

Citing Indigo team members, the airport Director said the Network Planning team of the private operator was exploring the destinations to be connected by the carrier from Puducherry. The private player will be deploying the smaller ATR-72 type aircraft for its services from Puducherry, he added.

Puducherry was being provided air connectivity by private operator, SpiceJet, providing daily services to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. However, the operator temporarily stopped services from Puducherry last month.

“Indigo could start with services to Hyderabad and Bengaluru sector. They may also add other sectors. We will be knowing the exact routes after some time,” he said.

The government has been approaching various private operators for providing more air connectivity. In December 2021, a delegation from Indigo had met Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Public Works and Tourism K. Lakshminarayanan in New Delhi to explore the possibility of launching air operations from Puducherry.

“During the meeting with Indigo representatives in Delhi, the government had requested the operator to start services from Puducherry to Tirupati and destinations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” said a government official.

