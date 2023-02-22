ADVERTISEMENT

India’s culture is rooted in spirituality and Sanatana Dharma: Governor R.N. Ravi

February 22, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CUDDALORE

Tamil Nadu Governor voices concern over the hesitation shown by people for political and other reasons in making references to spirituality and Sanatana Dharma

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi speaking at the valedictory of the 42nd Natyanjali festival in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday voiced concern over the hesitation shown by the people for political and other reasons in making references to spirituality and Sanatana Dharma which are time tested and intertwined with the traditions.

“We often say that our culture is rooted in our spirituality and Sanatana Dharma but somehow we feel shy about mentioning spirituality which is devoid of soul. It is like a dead body on the table,” he said.

Speaking at the valedictory of the 42nd Natyanjali festival in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district, Mr. Ravi said that Bharat was a unique country which was not built by any ruler. Great sages and divine poets had built up Bharat with the Sanatana Dharma as its base. This gave rise to the Sanatana culture which did not exclude anyone or anything.

Mr. Ravi pointed out that classical dance and music are essentially a reflection of the Sanatana Dharma which believes in universal oneness. “No one is excluded and even the atheists are part of this. When we talk about temples and classic music and dance we should never forget that these are expressions of the divine. That is why our classical dances are devotional in nature, unlike modern music,” he said.

“Our classical dance and music are beautiful expressions rooted in the search for the divine. That is what defines this country called Bharath which has manifested in our day-to-day life and lives in our soul,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said the Natyanjali Trust had been organising the dance festival for the last 42 years and it is a great service to humanity. Dance is not a mere source of entertainment or a sensory delight, but it is the medium to connect with the divine, he added..

 

CONNECT WITH US