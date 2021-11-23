Indian envoy to SL calls on CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY

23 November 2021 23:00 IST

Rights of fishermen in the U.T. were discussed during the visit

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Tuesday called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in the Legislative Assembly.

Though the meeting was just a courtesy call, a source in government said the issue of the fishing rights of fishermen in the Union Territory figured during the conversation between the Chief Minister and Mr. Baglay. The envoy informed the Chief Minister that there are adequate mechanisms in place to prevent untoward incidents involving fishermen from both the countries on the maritime boundary.

He informed Mr. Rangasamy that no fishermen from the Union Terrritory or their fishing equipment were currently under the custody of Sri Lankan authorities, the source added. Mr. Baglay also briefed him about the availability of navigational equipment that could help fishermen in locating maritime boundary. In the past, there were several instances of Karaikal fishermen being apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly fishing in their waters.

