Indian Coast Guard takes out motorbike rally in Puducherry

February 08, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Puducherry District Headquarters-13 took out a motorbike rally as part of the ongoing 47 th Raising Day celebrations. The ICG Puducherry Commander Deputy Inspector General V. Anbarasan, flagged off the rally at the headquarters in Lawspet. On the conclusion of the rally, ICG personnel interacted with students of the Panchayat Union Middle School located at Periya Mudaliyar Chavadi. ADVERTISEMENT

