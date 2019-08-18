Puducherry

Indian Bank holds ideation meet

Focus was on Business opportunities, credit to MSME sector

As part of the Department of Financial Services instruction on public sector banks to generate innovative ideas to move to a $5 trillion economy, Indian Bank convened a brainstorming session with its managers in the region.

The Puducherry Zonal Level meeting was presided by K. Chandra Reddy, field general manager, Indian Bank, Chennai; along with B. Veeraraghavan, zonal manager, Puducherry Zone.

A large part of the discussion involved area-specific issues affecting the growth of business of the branches, opportunities and growth potential available, requirements of the customers, improving digitalisation and aligning with the local priorities/needs.

Detailed discussions were held about the bank lending to MSME sector, including lending under various Central flagship initiative such as Stand-up India and Mudra Loans. Bank finance to agricultural sector and self-help group lending were discussed apart from retail lending and digital transactions.

R. Rajagopal, deputy zonal manager, lead district managers of the Union Territory of Puducherry and Villupuram, branch manager of Puducherry zone and officials of zonal office, participated.

