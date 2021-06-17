Puducherry

Indian Bank donates ₹10 lakh to COVID-19 relief work in Puducherry

Indian Bank, lead bank in the Union Territory, has donated ₹10 lakh to the Government’s COVID-19 relief effort.

The demand draft for the amount was handed over to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, by S. Senthil Kumar, DGM and Convenor-SLBC, Indian Bank, Puducherry, in the presence of T. Arun, Health Secretary; A. Vikranth Raja, PWD Secretary; S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director; G. Sriramulu, Mission Director, State Health Mission; N. Rajamani, Assistant General Manager, Indian Bank, Puducherry Main Branch; and A. Udayakumar, Lead District Manager, Union Territory of Puducherry.


