India has a special role to play in protecting migratory birds: Wetlands scientist

Wetlands scientist S. Sivakumar also expressed concern over the socio-economic dimensions affecting migratory birds and said that it included threats primarily due to habitat loss and hunting

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
October 09, 2022 12:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo used for representative purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

ADVERTISEMENT

S. Sivakumar, wetlands scientist at Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) has underscored the critical life-sustaining role of wetlands in providing a safe habitat for migratory birds and the livelihood potential for urban and rural dwellers in the emerging tourism sector of Bird watching.

Speaking at a two-day programme on “Studies on the migratory birds of India and their relevance for the wetlands of Puducherry” organised by Svarnim Puducherry, Sri Aurobindo Society, here on Saturday, Mr. Sivakumar said that globally, nine international trans-border flyways have been identified, which form the migratory routes for different species and population of birds.

Also Read
Need to protect migratory birds

“India has a particularly special role to play in protecting migratory birds, as it lies in the pathway of three different migratory routes - the Central Asian flyway, the East Asian flyway, and the East Asian-Australasian flyway. While scientists have identified the Kaliveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram district as a major wetland in the Central Asian flyway, the catchments of Oussudu and Bahour lakes and their satellite water bodies are critically important components of this ecosystem,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that India’s eastern coastline, of which Tamil Nadu and Puducherry form a part, in providing refuge and habitat suitable for shorebirds, which cannot be easily found on India’s west coast.

Also Read
Over 350 species of birds migrate to India, says Govt

Mr. Sivakumar also expressed concern over the socio-economic dimensions affecting migratory birds and said that it included threats primarily due to habitat loss and hunting. On the other hand, opportunities due to bird-watching are one of the fastest-growing subsectors of tourism, he pointed out.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Farmers of Bahour had shown long-term resilience in warding off modern developmental threats and preserving their heritage. For livelihood opportunities places like Bahour offer multiple avenues to attract tourists he said, adding that Bahour had a huge potential to promote agriculture tourism, cultural tourism, eco-resorts, and in terms of migratory birds, breeding ground for herons and bird watching clubs, he added.

T.P. Raghunath, Director of Svarnim Puducherry and Joy Ganguli of Sri Aurobindo Society also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Puducherry

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app