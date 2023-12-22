INDIA bloc leaders stage protest against suspension of MPs

December 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leaders of Opposition led Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Friday held a protest in Puducherry as part of the bloc’s nationwide agitation planned against the suspension of MPs from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Congress leader in Assembly M. Vaithianathan, DMK legislators, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI (M) secretary R. Rajangam, former Ministers and former legislators belonging to various opposition parties participated in the agitation.

Shortly after holding the protest, Mr Narayanasamy told reporters that the suspension of 144 MPs was unprecedented. After suspending the members, the Central government had passed several “anti-people” legislations, the added.

The members were suspended as the Union Government could not give convincing answers to questions on the security breach in the Parliament. The terrorist attack to Parliament occurred when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was heading a previous BJP government. The present BJP government headed by Narendra Modi also failed to provide security to the Parliament, the former CM said.

“The suspension of MPs raise questions in the minds of people on whether democracy still exist in the country,” he added.

