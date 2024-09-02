ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc leaders arrested during protest against power tariff hike in Puducherry

Updated - September 02, 2024 02:00 pm IST

Published - September 02, 2024 01:58 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The leaders condemn the Central and Puducherry governments for their alleged attempts to privatise the power distribution sector in the UT

The Hindu Bureau

INDIA bloc parties stage a protest against the power tariff hike, at the J.N. Street–Mission Street junction in Puducherry | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Several INDIA bloc leaders on Monday (September 2, 2024) were arrested during a protest against the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry for its alleged failure to prevent the power tariff hike in the Union Territory

Leaders of the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI(M-L)) took out a march from Anna Salai towards the Chief Secretariat on the Beach Promenade.

As the protest reached the Jawaharlal Nehru Street-Mission Street junction, the police prevented the party workers from moving forward.

Several INDIA bloc leaders face arrest during the protest | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The workers raised slogans against the government for the frequent hike in power tariff. They also condemned the Central and Puducherry governments for their alleged attempts to privatise the power distribution sector in the UT.

The arrested leaders included MP and PCC chief V. Vaithilingam, former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva, CPI secretary A.M. Saleem, CPI(M) secretary R. Rajangam, legislators, and former Ministers belonging to the INDIA bloc parties.

Leaders raise slogans against the AINRC-BJP government in Puducherry | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

In separate statements, the INDIA bloc parties attacked Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Home Minister A. Namassivayam for failing to keep their word on preventing the power tariff hike. 

The Chief Minister and Home Minister had given an assurance not to impose any further hike on power tariff in the UT, but the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission last week announced another such hike, the statements from the parties said. 

