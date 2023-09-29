INDIA bloc demands resignation of BJP legislators for alleged involvement in temple land grabbing case

September 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Leaders of INDIA bloc in Puducherry have sought the resignation of BJP legislators A. John Kumar and his son Richards John Kumar for their alleged involvement in Kamatchiamman Temple land grabbing case.

A meeting of the alliance leaders held at the Communist Party of India office on Friday passed a resolution seeking the resignation of the legislators in the wake of the observations made by the Madras High Court in the temple land grabbing case against them.

The resolution condemned Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy for maintaining silence on the issue. The All India N. R. Congress-led National Democratic Alliance government was trying to protect the legislators, the resolution said.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, PCC chief and Member of Parliament V. Vaithilingam said workers of various constituents of INDIA alliance will take out a march to the Chief Secretariat on October 6 seeking action against the legislators. A memorandum will be submitted to the Chief Secretary, he said.

Mr. Vaithilingam also demanded setting up of a Commission to investigate the alleged irregularities pertaining to land registration at the Revenue Department. Land grabbing has mushroomed under AINRC-led NDA government in the Union Territory, he added.

CPI Puducherry secretary A. M. Saleem said prominent politicians having close links with the government are involved in usurping property owned by Pondicherry Cooperative Spinning Mills at Thirubhuvanai and Kannagi Government School at Villianur.

Opposition leader and Puducherry DMK convenor R. Siva, CLP leader M. Vaithianathan, CPI (M) Puduherry secretary R. Rajangam and party leader V. Perumal were among those who attended the meeting.

