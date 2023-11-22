INDIA alliance to approach court on medical admission issue, says Opposition leader

November 22, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The INDIA alliance will soon approach the court, seeking a probe into the “mishandling” of this year’s medical admission by Centralised Admission Committee (Centac) in Puducherry, Opposition leader and DMK convenor R. Siva said on Wednesday.

Interacting with reporters at the office of CPI (M), the DMK leader said Centac has violated the guidelines issued by the National Medical Commission and also the orders of the Supreme Court in MBBS admission.

“The Lt. Governor has publicly admitted that some of the officials have erred in the admission process. However, no action has been initiated against the officials. Every year, there are problems related to medical admission and so, we are going to approach the court soon. The government itself should have ordered a probe after complaints surfaced,” he said.

Mr. Siva said, the INDIA alliance has decided to organise a public campaign to expose the “mishandling” of medical admission and “misdeeds” by Centac.

The NDA government in Puducherry has failed to fulfil any of the promises. The government has only succeeded in closing public sector undertakings and in privatising entities, the Opposition leader said.

Others who attended the meeting include Congress leader Neela Gangadharan, CPI secretary A. M Saleem, CPI M secretary R. Rajangam, CPI M leaders T. Murugan and V. Perumal.

